Stone Mountain man injured from multiple gunshot wounds in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened on Hollis Road around 6:30 a.m. today.

Deputies say they responded to Melbourne Street about a shooting.

Authorities say that deputies found 53-year-old James Willie Thomas, of Stone Mountain, lying in the middle of the road. Thomas suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

Thomas was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. No one else was injured in this incident.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. 7-68CRIME.