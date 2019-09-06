Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill celebrates grand opening

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A new seafood restaurant and bar celebrated their official grand opening Friday in Macon.

Touchdownz Seafood Bar & Grill on Riverside Drive, opened its doors with a full staff waiting to greet customers.

Owner Donald Crawford says before opening the restaurant, he and his wife wanted to bring more diverse food options to Macon. Thanks to the help of his family, friends, and his fraternity brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi, they were able to bring a new seafood bar and grill to Macon.

“We just thought this location was a good location to open the spot. There is a lot of traffic that comes off I-75, so when people see the sign, they will see Touchdownz, and say I want to go in there to watch sports and eat seafood,” Crawford said.

Crawford also says the restaurant offers choices for everybody including vegans and vegetarians.