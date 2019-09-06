WATCH LIVE: India attempts historic lunar landing on moon's south pole

India’s second lunar mission will attempt to make a historic touch down on the moon on Friday afternoon.

If all goes well, the Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram lander will gently land at some point between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. EDT (1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. in India), according to the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

A successful landing means India will become one of four nations to put a craft on the moon, and the first to touch down near the lunar south pole.

Only the U.S., Russia and China have landed spacecraft on the moon. An attempt by Israel in April failed.

The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter launched into space on July 22 and has been circling the moon since Aug. 20.

The 3,200-pound lander is carrying a six-wheeled rover named Pragyan as well as a suite of scientific instruments.

Plans call for the Vikram lander to touch down on a relatively flat plain between two craters. But like all landings on other celestial bodies, this will be a tricky one because of the complicated sequence of rocket firings needed to bring a spacecraft slowly to the surface.

In a press briefing in August, ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan called these sequences the mission’s “most terrifying moments.”