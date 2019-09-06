Wear Teal Day for ovarian cancer awareness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The purpose of the initiative is to start the conversation about ovarian cancer risks and symptoms.

According to Navicent Health, more than 80,000 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with a gynecologic cancer each year, and 25,000 of those result in death.

Ovarian cancer is one of three major cancers in women. The cancer is usually unnoticeable until late stages when the stomach starts to swell.

1 in 79 women will get ovarian cancer, and there is no diagnostic test for it.

You can reduce the risk of cancer by having an active lifestyle and eating healthy. High-fat diets and obesity can make the formation of ovarian cancer more likely.

Women should talk with their gynecologist about cancer screenings.