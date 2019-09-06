Worker falls from bridge at Spring Street construction site

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office reports 44-year-old Jason Searcy, of Gordon, is listed in critical condition.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A construction worker is in critical condition after falling from a bridge near downtown Macon.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the new bridge construction off Spring Street and parallel to Interstate 16.

Deputies, the Macon-Bibb County Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded around 1:10pm to reports of a construction worker falling from the bridge. According to a news release, the decking gave way and the worker fell approximately 30 feet onto a concrete drainage ditch.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office reports 44-year-old Jason Searcy, of Gordon, fell as he was walking across the metal decking that was located on top of the bridge.

Searcy was transported to Medical Center Navicent Health where he is listed in critical condition.