NBC’s Kate Snow visits the Washington Corrections Center for Women, where moms who meet certain criteria are allowed to keep their babies with them behind bars. It’s one of a handful of prisons across the country with similar residential parenting programs. The director there says the program helps with essential bonding, and studies show moms who keep their children in prison are less likely to return.
Unique program allows incarcerated moms to keep their babies with them