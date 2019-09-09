Alabama high school removes bathroom stall doors to stop vaping

An Alabama high school has removed some of the doors from its bathroom stalls in an effort to prevent students from vaping in campus bathrooms.

Wilson High School Principal Gary Horton told NBC affiliate WAFF-TV this month the decision to remove some of the stall doors in the boys’ bathroom was prompted by an incident two weeks ago in which a student, vaping in the bathroom, passed out. The high school is in Florence, in the northwest corner of the state.

Horton did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

He told the station the issue has become so pervasive that every day a student is sneaking off to the bathroom to vape.

The best way to prevent students from taking smoke breaks was to remove some of the stall doors, according to Horton.

Horton said the door removals could be temporary while the school finds a permanent solution.