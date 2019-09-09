Centerville lights up the sky in blue

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- This week, Centerville is lighting up the town with blue lights.

It’s in remembrance of the first responders who lost their lives during 9/11.

The Centerville Police Department is passing out free blue light bulbs for residents to replace their porch light with.

Captain Bill Boney has been working for the department for two years.

He says the they passed out blue bulbs last year, and had a large turn out.

Captain Boney says doing this brings the community together.

If you’d like to pick a blue light bulb to shine on your front porch Wenesday in remembrance of 9/11, you can pick one up for free at the Police Department.