Four missing crew members found alive inside capsized cargo ship off Georgia coast

Rescue teams made contact Monday with four crew members still inside the Golden Ray, a day after the cargo ship capsized off the coast of Georgia, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The crew members apparently became trapped in the engine room Sunday after the vessel overturned and caught fire in the early morning hours on the St. Simons Sound off the coast of Brunswick, about 80 miles south of Savannah.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said Sunday that the Hyundai Glovis cargo ship Golden Ray, which was transporting automobiles, had begun listing and then capsized. It was unclear how many vehicles were being shipped.

The Golden Ray, which is 656-feet-long, 106-feet-wide, was sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands, the ministry said.

The ship had 24 people on board, including 23 crew members and one pilot, the Coast Guard said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.