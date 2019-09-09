Heat and humidity to continue this week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – With heat index values expected to be well into the triple digits this afternoon, a HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for all Middle Georgia counties and will run from 1 pm until 8 pm today.

TODAY.

Partly sunny conditions will greet us this afternoon as will the heat and humidity. Temperatures will reach the middle and upper 90’s, but the humidity added to the heat will be a concern heading into the afternoon. We will see a few isolated showers and storms as well although coverage is not expected to be very great. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 70’s with a mostly clear sky. It is going to be a mild and muggy night across our area.

TOMORROW.

We will essentially hit the repeat button for tomorrow afternoon as I am once again expecting middle to upper 90’s for temperatures with just isolated rain and storm chances across the area.

WEEK AHEAD.

We will see the chance for rain continue each afternoon this week with better rain chances returning during the weekend. Unseasonably warm temperatures will begin to back off in intensity as we head throughout the week as well. By the weekend afternoon temperatures will be topping out in the lower 90’s.

