Louisiana State University investigating alleged racial slurs used at football game

Louisiana State University is investigating an undergrad who allegedly shouted racial slurs at other students during a recent Tigers football game, officials said Monday.

The incident happened on Aug. 31 during LSU’s season opener against Georgia Southern at Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge, when the young white man repeatedly yelled, without provocation, “Get the f–k out Ching chongs” at three female undergrads, one of those students tweeted.

Mari Fuentes-Martin, associate vice president for student affairs and the dean of students, acknowledged the incident in a prepared statement.

“LSU has received the report and has been meeting with the students involved,” according to Fuentes-Martin’s statement to NBC News. “The language and words used in this incident do not reflect who we are as a university and the welcoming environment we have created for students of all backgrounds.”

Christy Nguyen, a freshman majoring in biology freshman, said she and her crew was slurred late in the second quarter of the Georgia Southern game.

“In the moment, I was obviously shocked,” Nguyen told NBC News on Monday night.

The offending student was about two rows in front of Nguyen and her two LSU classmates, Thao Ngo and Madaleine Vo. All three are Vietnamese American and natives of Baton Rouge.

“It was humiliating, in a packed student section. Everyone around could hear,” Nguyen said. “We were the only Asian people around, he was was facing us. It was embarrassing and crazy.”

Almost everyone around the three students in their section froze, Nguyen said, except for one white female undergrad who came to console them — and provide them with a picture of the young man who shouted the slurs.

The school newspaper identified him as a sophomore political science major and, like the three female students, also a Louisiana native.

The young man’s parents did not return several messages left for them on Monday by NBC News.

The school declined to name any of the students involved and said the matter is being held by LSU’s Office of Student Advocacy & Accountability.”

“The university is committed to maintaining a safe living and learning environment that embraces individual differences and values cultural inclusion,” according to Fuentes-Martin. “Regarding potential discipline or violations that could result from this investigation, we cannot discuss or disclose anything pertaining to an individual student as that is part of a student’s federally protected educational record.”