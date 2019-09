MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Best Western hotel on Riverside Drive was robbed early this morning, just before 3 A.M.

A man, wearing a ski mask and carrying a gun, walked in and demanded money from the clerk.

After he took the money, he ran away. No one was hurt.

If you have any information, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.