Minnesota man killed by police after apparently live streaming chase

A Minnesota man was killed by police on Saturday night after he apparently live-streamed a pursuit in suburban Minneapolis, according to authorities and video of the incident.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Brian Quinones, 30.

In a statement, the medical examiner said Quinones died from multiple gunshot wounds in the city of Richfield.

The police department there said in a statement that a pursuit began at 10:22 p.m. local time in the nearby city of Edina. Quinones died 10 minutes later, the medical examiner said.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

Additional details about what prompted the chase or the shooting were not immediately provided by authorities. And it is not clear what may have happened before Quinones began his apparent livestream.

In an apparent live streamed video of the pursuit posted on Facebook, Quinones could be seen calmly driving and checking his rear view mirror. Music blared while police lights could be seen flashing behind him.

Authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the video, which has been removed from Facebook.

In the video, Quinones appears to have ended the pursuit when he stopped and got out of his car. A police foot chase and apparent gunfire can be seen and heard shortly after he exits the car.

In emergency dispatch audio, officers could be heard yelling “drop the knife” before opening fire, the Associated Press reported.

Shortly before the video began, Quinones posted a note on Facebook that said, “So sorry,” KARE reported.

Quinones worked for General Mills, KARE reported, and went by the hip-hop moniker Blessed The MC.

A local newspaper, the Star Tribune, reported that Quinones released an album called “T.I.M.E. (This Is My Everything)” on the same day he died.

According to the Star Tribune, he shared the album on Facebook, writing, “I Pray You Treasure It … My Hearts Inside It.”