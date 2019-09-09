Pink Promise United to host Cornhole Tournament

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- United Way of Central Georgia announced Monday, it’s kicking off “Pink Promise United” along with the second annual Cornhole Tournament.
The new initiative provides breast cancer awareness, education, and screening mammograms for women in need.
United Way of Central Georgia President & CEO, George McCanless, says the initiative was created to help fill the void with the loss of the local Susan G. Komen chapter.
“It’s all about social health determinants, and research shows that especially lower-income women who don’t have insurance or are under insured skip on having a mammogram,” McCanless said. “What we’re trying to do is make sure that they don’t have to decide that.”
Pink Promise United Corn-hole Tournament Event Information
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2019
MERCER UNIVERSITY – MACON, GEORGIA
Black Field ( behind Five Star Football Stadium)
Along with Pink Out Mercer Football game and live music
START TIME: 11:00 am
10:00 – 11:00 registration & warm up
DOUBLE ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT
Total prizes $2,500 payout to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th places
Finals and 3rd/ 4th playoffs, played on the concourse
Inside football stadium during game
INDIVIDUAL PACKAGE $100 FOR A TEAM
One 2-person team tourney entry – Two official tourney T-shirts
Four Mercer vs. Chattanooga Football game tickets
All materials for the event provided by United Way. No personal boards or bags allowed.
MERCER TAILGATE CONCERT SERIES, BLACK FIELD
12:00pm: Adam Doleac | 1:30 pm: Morgan Evans
MERCER FOOTBALL GAME, FIVE STAR STADIUM
4:00 pm: Mercer vs. Chattanooga
