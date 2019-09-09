Pink Promise United to host Cornhole Tournament

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- United Way of Central Georgia announced Monday, it’s kicking off “Pink Promise United” along with the second annual Cornhole Tournament.

The new initiative provides breast cancer awareness, education, and screening mammograms for women in need.

United Way of Central Georgia President & CEO, George McCanless, says the initiative was created to help fill the void with the loss of the local Susan G. Komen chapter.

“It’s all about social health determinants, and research shows that especially lower-income women who don’t have insurance or are under insured skip on having a mammogram,” McCanless said. “What we’re trying to do is make sure that they don’t have to decide that.”

Pink Promise United Corn-hole Tournament Event Information

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2019

MERCER UNIVERSITY – MACON, GEORGIA

Black Field ( behind Five Star Football Stadium)

Along with Pink Out Mercer Football game and live music

START TIME: 11:00 am

10:00 – 11:00 registration & warm up

DOUBLE ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT

Total prizes $2,500 payout to 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th places

Finals and 3rd/ 4th playoffs, played on the concourse

Inside football stadium during game

INDIVIDUAL PACKAGE $100 FOR A TEAM

One 2-person team tourney entry – Two official tourney T-shirts

Four Mercer vs. Chattanooga Football game tickets

All materials for the event provided by United Way. No personal boards or bags allowed.

MERCER TAILGATE CONCERT SERIES, BLACK FIELD

12:00pm: Adam Doleac | 1:30 pm: Morgan Evans

MERCER FOOTBALL GAME, FIVE STAR STADIUM

4:00 pm: Mercer vs. Chattanooga

Click here for more.