Staying hot this week, with a few storm chances

After a day of triple digit heat across Georgia, we did get a cool down from some passing storms. Some of these storms did become severe and we even saw some wind damage in Wilcox and Dooly counties.

Tomorrow we will see a similar set up with heat and scattered thunderstorms. Heat index values will be back in the 100’s by tomorrow afternoon, but storms will help cool temps across Middle Georgia.



Through the week we will stay in the mid 90’s and start drying out. Expect plenty of sunshine through the end of the week with more rain and storms on the way for the weekend.

We also continue to watch the tropics where there are several potential tropical systems. Right now these areas are just clusters of storms over the Atlantic, but we could see these intensify quickly. Definitely something to watch in the coming week.