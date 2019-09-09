Warner Robins PD is going pink

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Warner Robins Police Department is preparing for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

This is the third year the department is partnering with United Pink and the Pink Patch Project.

Warner Robins PD began selling #wrpdstrong t-shirts and pink patches to raise money for local breast cancer survivors and families who need help.

“We have been touched in the police department with cancer, so this is a great community project to raise money,” Chief Wagner said.

Wagner says some of the officers will have special pink badges too.

Shirts are $20 and patches are $5. All proceeds will stay local.

“This is something we feel strongly about, it’s a great way to show that we care,” Chief Wagner said.

If you want to purchase a shirt or patch, contact wrpdpio@wrga.gov for order details.