Bowden Golf Course asks commissioners for $158k for 60 golf carts, 4 trucks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bowden Golf Course is asking Macon-Bibb commissioners for $158,000 for 60 golf carts and four utility trucks. If approved, the money would come from the general fund.

The $158,000 is the total for a four-year leasing agreement for the carts and trucks. That breaks down to $32,000 annually.

Bowden staff says leasing 60 carts is cheaper in the long run.

“If you don’t have 60 carts for every tournament you have, you’re going to have to rent them,” Bowden Golf Course general manager Brandon Doles said. “That’s the problem you run into. Now we’ve got that 60 and that allows us to run so many teams. But if you cut it back to 45, which I got to thinking, we’re going to have to rent carts.”

Commissioners will vote on the amount during next week’s commission meeting.