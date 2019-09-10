Community foundation invites new ideas for seed money in Macon, Milledgeville

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Macon-Bibb residents have partnered in a small group to discuss new ideas, inspire solutions, and cultivate relationships.

The On The Table Macon conversations happen on October 30th to discuss how to build and maintain strong, safe and dynamic communities. According to a news release, this year’s conversations will include Milledgeville.

In 2018, the Community Foundation of Central Georgia announced the recipients of the Conversation to Action Mini-Grants. CFCG designed the mini-grants to give seed funding to ideas sparked by the 2018 On the Table Macon.

In 2018, nearly 5,000 Macon-Bibb County residents gathered around over 600 tables in mealtime conversations to improve communities. In all, $15,000 was awarded to 17 projects.

According to the news release, the CFCG invites organizations and individuals of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds to sign up to join the conversation. Hosts will guide the topics, issues, and ideas discussed during each On the Table conversation.

Following the On The Table Macon and Milledgeville conversations, CFCG and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation plans to offer participants an opportunity to apply for mini-grants:

$40,000 in Macon

$15,000 in Milledgeville

More information

Visit www.cfcga.org to complete an online application beginning on October 30.

For more information about hosting or attending an On the Table conversation, visit onthetablemacon.com or onthetablemilledgeville.com.