Couple allegedly spent $120,000 bank mistake, charged with theft

A Pennsylvania couple were in court Monday on theft charges after they allegedly spent more than $100,000 wrongly deposited to their account in a mistake by their bank.

Tiffany and Robert Williams were charged with receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit theft and theft after allegedly failing to return $120,000 mistakenly added to their BB&T Bank account.

The couple used the money to pay off some debts, but also used it on lavish items such as a race car, four-wheelers, a new SUV and a camper, according to the Williamsport Sun-Gazette. The Williams also gifted friends with $15,000.

The luxury spending spree resulted in $107,416 in overdraft fees on the couple’s account, according to the Gazette.

BB&T attempted to contact the couple about the money, which was deposited into their account in June, but sought legal action after the Williams failed to return the money, the Gazette reported.

A spokesman for the Lycoming County District Attorney was unable to provide NBC News with court documents in the couple’s case, but confirmed the Williams were charged for theft in connection with the money accidentally deposited to them.

BB&T said in a statement to NBC News that it could not comment on the specifics of the case due to client privacy, but said that the bank always works “as quickly as possible to address any issue that affects our clients.”

Court records show both Tiffany and Robert Williams were released on a bail of $25,000 each. NBC News could not immediately reach an attorney representing the couple.