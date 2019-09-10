Dry, hot weather on the way to end the week

After a day of showers and thunderstorms we will get a few dry days to end the week. This will continue the warmer than normal temps across Middle Georgia with high pressure. Mostly sunny skies are expected through Friday. Tomorrow we will see the possibility of an isolated shower by the afternoon.



Looking ahead to the weekend we are keeping a close eye on the tropics. A tropical wave could move in from the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on the general flow by the end of the weekend, this tropical wave could bring significant rain totals to Middle Georgia.



At the moment the tropical wave in the Gulf will likely be the main driver for significant rain chances to end the weekend and start next week. All something to keep an eye on as we head into the rest of the week.