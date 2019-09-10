Former top FEMA official among those arrested in post-hurricane Puerto Rico fraud case

Puerto Rico’s lead federal prosecutor, Rosa Emilia Rodríguez, announced Tuesday that three people have been arrested as part of a federal probe into an alleged fraud scheme involving former FEMA officials and hurricane relief funds.

“At the cost of our suffering … they took advantage of the most vulnerable moments the people of Puerto Rico were living through to enrich themselves,” Rodríguez said at a news conference.

The three people are former FEMA deputy regional administrator Ahsha Tribble, former FEMA staff assistant Jovanda Patterson and Donald Keith Ellison, former president of COBRA Acquisition, an Oklahoma-based energy company operating in Puerto Rico as the main contractor for the island’s power authority as it sought to restore and rebuild the electrical grid destroyed by Hurricane Maria in 2017.

They each face 15 counts including wire and disaster fraud as well as conspiracy to commit fraud.

Tribble, Patterson and Ellison had come to Puerto Rico in October 2017 as part of the federal government’s hurricane recovery efforts, specifically to restore the U.S. territory’s electric power grid. Its destruction had caused the world’s second longest blackout.

According to the indictment filed last week, both Tribble and Patterson received gifts such as hotel stays, access to credit cards and an apartment in New York in exchange for helping Ellison and COBRA Acquisition land hurricane recovery contracts in Puerto Rico.

The Department of Justice said in a statement the indictment against the defendants alleges they used Tribble’s positions in FEMA to “defraud the United States.”

COBRA Acquisition obtained two contracts worth over $1.8 billion combined while Tribble was overseeing FEMA’s work and Ellison was COBRA’s president.

It’s not clear how much of that total the energy services company billed to the Puerto Rico power authority or how much hurricane relief funds might have been used. However, the work performed under both COBRA contracts was expected to be paid through the Puerto Rico power authority with federal funds from FEMA.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General, with the support of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, conducted the arrests Tuesday morning: Tribble in Florida, Ellison in Oklahoma and Patterson in California, Rodríguez said. They will be brought to Puerto Rico to face the charges in court.

“Corruption in DHS and FEMA will not be tolerated,” James Long of the Department of Homeland Security said Tuesday.

Rodríguez described an instance in which Tribble allegedly pressured senior executives at the Puerto Rico power authority to use COBRA employees, instead of the authority’s employees, to fix an electrical substation in San Juan that had exploded in Feb. 2018.

“While there is no known cure to permanently rid society of corruption, there are certain powerful antidotes, namely, arrests and prosecutions,” Douglas A. Leff of the FBI said in a statement. “Swift and certain justice will be delivered to all those who would steal funds from citizens most in need.”

A FEMA official told NBC News they recall being in a meeting with Tribble last year where she was touting the work of Cobra.

Patterson was later hired by COBRA after helping steer contracts for the energy services company and misrepresented her FEMA salary in order to get a higher salary at COBRA, the indictment details.

FEMA told NBC News in a statement that the agency “cannot comment on personnel matters; however, the Agency is fully cooperating with federal investigators.”

