Isolated showers and storms back today

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures are going to soar back into the upper 90’s this afternoon as rain chances will be increasing across the area.

TODAY.

A stalled out frontal boundary across our area is going to act as a forcing mechanism to get a few showers and storms going in Middle Georgia this afternoon. Temperatures are going to top out in the middle and upper 90’s under a mostly sunny sky before falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s overnight.

TOMORROW.

As the front dissipates and lifts to the north, we will see a mostly sunny sky and temperatures back in the middle 90’s tomorrow afternoon. Rain chances are much less tomorrow as high pressure will dominate the day.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

We stay mostly dry through the rest of the work week, but by the weekend we will begin to see a slow return of moisture back into our area. Saturday and Sunday we will be dealing with isolated showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours, but by Monday I am expecting better coverage of rain across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will be returning to the upper 80’s and lower 90’s through the extended forecast.

