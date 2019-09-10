Macon Bacon hires new coach

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Macon Bacon baseball team has a new coach, but he isn’t new to coaching college athletes.

Jimmy Turk served as an assistant coach at South Mountain Community College for the last four years in Phoenix, Arizona.

“It was important for the Macon Bacon to find someone who already has experience with college athletes,” team president Brandon Raphael said. “Turk is very successful and was named Coach of the Year in the Expedition League in 2018.”

Turk coached Alec Achtermann, an MLB draft pick, along with 17 other draft picks.

Raphael says Turk knows how to build a team and coaching staff. He has the same morals as the previous Macon Bacon coach.

Turk moves to Macon in May, but the work doesn’t start there. He’s currently putting a coaching staff together and recruiting players for next season.