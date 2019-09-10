Macon-Bibb, MWA work to fix 200-year-old stormwater pipes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners are reconsidering their stormwater agreement with the Macon Water Authority to fix the county’s pipes.

Earlier this year, the county signed a 50-year agreement for MWA to fix the pipes.

Commissioner Mallorie Jones says he’s uneasy because the contract allows MWA to back out of the agreement at any time. However, the county cannot back out.

Jones says the contract calls for homes and businesses to pay extra utility fees. This will help pay for the new water pipes.

“No franchise fees and no revenue is coming to us,” Jones said. “This thing is going to generate over $10 million a year once fees are set to cover all the stormwater problems we have with a city that’s almost 200 years old.”

Jones wants MWA to rescind the agreement. Commissioners postponed the proposal for now.