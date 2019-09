The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Dontral Lewis was riding his motorcycle down Holley Road when the crash happened.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Macon man dies after his motorcycle collides with a car. The crash happened just before 11:00 Monday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Dontral Lewis was riding his motorcycle down Holley Road. His motorcycle and a car crashed at the intersection of Holley Road and South Lizella Road.

- Advertisement -

Lewis later died from his injuries at the hospital.

This accident is under investigation.