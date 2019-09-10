Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 2-6

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 2 and Friday, September 6. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Wendy’s
2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

BOE – Lakeview Primary
372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Jelly Beans Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Treats
132 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Buffalo Wild Wings
2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

 

Bibb County:

Brookdale Macon
250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 81
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Five Guys
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Panda Express
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Chipotle Mexican Grill
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Baymont Inn & Suites
150 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Fajitas Mexican Grill
4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

 

Bleckley County:

Captain D’s
179 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Bleckley Head Start
168 E LEWIS ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

BW’s BBQ
246 N SECOND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

 

Dodge County:

Dodge County Hospital
901 GRIFFIN AVENUE SW EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Eastman Healthcare and Rehab
556 CHESTER HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Golden’s Personal Care
257 GOLDEN RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

El Rancho
5921 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Rolling in Dough
210 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 82
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

 

Houston County:

Subway
1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Domino’s Pizza
1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Coffee Corner @ Houston Medical Center
1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Krystal
747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Centerville Headstart
1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Mossy Creek Middle School
200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Feagin Mill Middle School
1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Houston Lake Country Club
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 79
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge
100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Tucker Head Start
313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Elberta Head Start
708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Firehouse Subs
206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Firehouse Subs
1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar
912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2109

Yesterdaze Bar and Grill
2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Parkwood Elementary School
503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Eagle Springs Elementary School
3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Centerville Elementary School
450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Kings Chapel Elementary
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Westside Elementary School
460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Thomson Middle School
301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Tucker Elementary School
1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Panera Bread
2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

CB Watson Primary School
61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Margarita’s Mexican Grill
766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Warner Robins Simply (Simply-To-Go) STG
100 UNIVERSITY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Taco Bell
498 GA HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe
1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Krystal
1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Tasty Krab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Papa’s Wings Deli House
801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Long John Silvers
2000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Perdue Elementary
115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Perdue Primary
150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Five Guys Burgers and Fries
133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Khan
1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Sofrito Fusion Food Truck
1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Cold Stone Creamery
2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Sofrito – Pinky Shaved Ice
1807 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

 

Jones County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken
300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Old Clinton B-B-Q
4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

 

Laurens County:

West Laurens Middle School
332 W LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

West Laurens High School
3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Quality Inn & Suites
2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

 

Monroe County:

Waffle House
444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Dairy Queen
200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

 

Taylor County:

Ray’s on the Run
29 W MAIN STREET BUTLER, GA 31006
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

 

Washington County:

Washington County Head Start Sandersville
815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Hardee’s
195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

The Hitchin Post
212 S MAIN ST DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

The Country Buffet
117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Wendy’s
611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Score: 09-03-2019

 

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Elementary School
63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

 

