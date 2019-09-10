Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores September 2-6

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, September 2 and Friday, September 6. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

- Advertisement -

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Wendy’s

2341 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

BOE – Lakeview Primary

372 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Jelly Beans Frozen Yogurt, Coffee & Treats

132 S WAYNE ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Buffalo Wild Wings

2472 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Bibb County:

Brookdale Macon

250 WATER TOWER CT MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Five Guys

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Panda Express

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Chipotle Mexican Grill

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

120 TOM HILL SR BLVD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Baymont Inn & Suites

150 PLANTATION INN DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Fajitas Mexican Grill

4696 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Bleckley County:

Captain D’s

179 E DYKES ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Bleckley Head Start

168 E LEWIS ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

BW’s BBQ

246 N SECOND ST COCHRAN, GA 31014

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Dodge County:

Dodge County Hospital

901 GRIFFIN AVENUE SW EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Eastman Healthcare and Rehab

556 CHESTER HIGHWAY EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Golden’s Personal Care

257 GOLDEN RD EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

El Rancho

5921 5TH AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Rolling in Dough

210 MAIN ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Houston County:

Subway

1412 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Domino’s Pizza

1113 WASHINGTON ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Houston Medical Center – Cafe 1601

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Coffee Corner @ Houston Medical Center

1601 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Krystal

747 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Centerville Headstart

1009 CARL VINSON PKWY CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Mossy Creek Middle School

200 DANNY CARPENTER DR KATHLEEN, GA 31047

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Feagin Mill Middle School

1200 FEAGIN MILL RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Houston Lake Country Club

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Houston Lake Country Club Lounge

100 CHAMPIONS WAY PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Tucker Head Start

313 SCOTT BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Elberta Head Start

708 ELBERTA RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Firehouse Subs

206 RUSSELL PKWY STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

My Grandma’s Empanadas

120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Firehouse Subs

1369 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Mr. Smoothie Juice Bar

912 B RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

McCall’s Tastes to Remember

1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2109

Yesterdaze Bar and Grill

2607 MOODY RD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Parkwood Elementary School

503 PARKWOOD AVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Eagle Springs Elementary School

3591 HWY 41 N BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Centerville Elementary School

450 HOUSTON LAKE RD CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Kings Chapel Elementary

460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Westside Elementary School

460 ARENA RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Thomson Middle School

301 THOMSON STREET CENTERVILLE, GA 31028

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Tucker Elementary School

1300 TUCKER RD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Panera Bread

2971 WATSON BLVD STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

CB Watson Primary School

61 MARTIN LUTHER KING DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Margarita’s Mexican Grill

766 HWY 96 STE 300 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Warner Robins Simply (Simply-To-Go) STG

100 UNIVERSITY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

713 LAKE JOY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Taco Bell

498 GA HWY 247 BONAIRE, GA 31005

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Between Friends Coffeeshop & Cafe

1080 HWY 96 STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Krystal

1071 HWY 96 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Tasty Krab House

2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Papa’s Wings Deli House

801 N HOUSTON RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Long John Silvers

2000 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Perdue Elementary

115 SUTHERLIN DRIVE WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Perdue Primary

150 BEAR COUNTRY BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Five Guys Burgers and Fries

133 MARGIE DR STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Khan

1998 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Sofrito Fusion Food Truck

1807 B WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Cold Stone Creamery

2628 WATSON BLVD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Sofrito – Pinky Shaved Ice

1807 WATSON BLVD STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Jones County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

300 W CLINTON ST STE D GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Old Clinton B-B-Q

4214 GRAY HWY GRAY, GA 31032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Laurens County:

West Laurens Middle School

332 W LAURENS SCHOOL RD DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

West Laurens High School

3692 HIGHWAY 257 DEXTER, GA 31019

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Quality Inn & Suites

2110 US HIGHWAY 441 S DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Monroe County:

Waffle House

444 TIFT COLLEGE DR FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

Dairy Queen

200 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Taylor County:

Ray’s on the Run

29 W MAIN STREET BUTLER, GA 31006

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-03-2019

Washington County:

Washington County Head Start Sandersville

815 JORDAN MILL RD SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

Hardee’s

195 WAL-MART CIR SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-06-2019

The Hitchin Post

212 S MAIN ST DAVISBORO, GA 31018

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-05-2019

The Country Buffet

117 W HAYNES ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019

Wendy’s

611 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Score: 09-03-2019

Wheeler County:

Wheeler County Elementary School

63 SOUTH COMMERCE ST. ALAMO, GA 30411

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-04-2019