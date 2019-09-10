School bus driver dead, at least 7 children injured in Mississippi rollover

A school bus driver died and at least seven children were injured, two critically, when their bus rolled over on a northern Mississippi on Tuesday, authorities said.

A spokesman for the Mississippi Highway Patrol said they got a call of an overturned school bus Benton County, which is on the border with Tennessee just before 7 a.m.

The driver of the bus was either killed in the crash or died due to a medical condition, according to the spokesman.

At least two children on the bus were critically injured and airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, the spokesman said. At least five other children were in moderate condition and also hospitalized. The ages of the children were not immediately known.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Benton County Schools Superintendent Steve Bostick told NBC affiliate WMC in Memphis that the driver of the bus has been working for the school district for years and is considered dependable.