Search crews locate body of missing man in Ocmulgee River

Coroner Leon Jones confirms search crews located the body of 61-year-old Macon Water Authority employee Bernard Gibson in the Ocmulgee River.

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a missing Macon man.

Coroner Leon Jones confirms search crews located the body of 61-year-old Macon Water Authority employee Bernard Gibson in the Ocmulgee River.

- Advertisement -

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson’s wife reported him missing on Monday morning. The release goes on to say Gibson left his phone and wallet at home.

Around noon, deputies responded to a call about Gibson’s truck located at the Riverwalk parking lot along Spring Street in Macon. A search of the area resulted in finding his body.

At this time there are no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.