Shooting threats written on Northside High school walls

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Northside High School student is in custody for writing threats on the school walls. This comes from Captain John Clay with the Warner Robins Police Department.

Captain Clay says the teen is guilty of writing gun threats, and racist comments on the walls at Northside High.

- Advertisement -

Clay says over the course of the school year, the teen wrote on the walls around six times–two of which regarded bringing a gun to school on specific dates.

The charges

The Warner Robins Police Department charged the teen with the following:

Terrorist threat

transmission of false public alarm

Officer Wilcox met with the parents of the student and WRPD conducted a thorough investigation of the teen’s room. Officers say nothing was found in the room to cause worry.

Captain Clay says the teen told officials that he wrote the threats because he didn’t want to go to school.

After investigating, Clay says the teen poses neither a threat to Northside High nor society.