Sixth vaping-related death reported

Health officials in Kansas on Tuesday confirmed the death of a resident, the sixth person to die in the U.S. from the severe respiratory illness being linked to vaping.

The person was over 50 with a history of health problems, and it is unclear what the person had been vaping. No other details about the case were released.

“It’s time to stop vaping,” Dr. Lee Norman, secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, wrote in a news release. “If you or a loved one is vaping, please stop.”

The other five vaping-related deaths were reported in Illinois, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and California. At least 471 cases of vaping-associated respiratory illnesses have been confirmed or are under investigation nationwide.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended people stay away from vaping devices while investigators work to pinpoint exactly what’s behind the illnesses.

The Food and Drug Administration has tested 120 product samples, and so far has been unable to identify any one brand, ingredient or substance that could explain the illnesses.

