Teens plead guilty to 2018 shooting death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two Macon teenagers have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting and robbery of another teen in 2018.

18 year olds Tajah Coleman pleaded guilty to murder and Jareyse Pollard pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Coleman was sentenced to life in prison, while Pollard was sentenced to 20 years.

If the case had gone to trial, evidence showed Coleman got into an argument with Pedro Garcia, and then followed him to a nearby store.

Coleman left the store before Garcia walked out, tried to ambush him and shot him in the chest.

The next day a tip led law enforcement to Pollard.

The tip stated that Pollard threw a gun into a car, and tests later proved that it was the gun used to kill Garcia.