Tennessee man fatally shoots 6-year-old grandson, wife in murder-suicide

A Tennessee man fatally shot his 6-year-old grandson and his wife before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Three people were found dead in a murder suicide in Hermitage, Tenn., on Sept. 7, 2019.WSMV

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Terry Majors, 64, is believed to have fatally shot his wife, Leigh Shea-Majors, 61, and his grandson, Ty Dodson, 6, on Saturday at a home in Hermitage, just outside of the city. He then killed himself.

Majors’ 4-year-old granddaughter was also in the home at the time of the murder-suicide but ran to a neighbor for help and escaped uninjured, according to police.