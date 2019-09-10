Two brothers die within minutes of each other in separate ATV crashes in North Dakota

Two brothers died in separate all-terrain vehicle crashes within minutes of each other in North Dakota, authorities said Monday.

The double-tragedy happened as the brothers drove their 2014 Arctic Cat ATVs from Sanborn toward a farm near Eckelson, about 75 miles west of Fargo, in a journey that began at about 7:10 p.m. on Friday. North Dakota Highway Patrol officials said.

Kyle Foster, 43, of Tucson, Arizona, first lost control and ended up in a slough near 27th Street SE between 106th and 107th Avenue SE, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then 10 minutes later, his older brother, Jeremie Foster, a 47-year-old Fargo resident who had been riding ahead of Kyle, reached the farm and realized his travel partner wasn’t with him, officials said.

So when Jeremie went looking for Kyle, the older brother wiped out while going north on 103rd Ave. SE and ended up in a ditch near 30th St. SE, the highway patrol said. Jeremie Foster was pronounced dead on his way to Mercy Hospital in Valley City.

Neither brother was wearing a helmet and alcohol was a factor in both wrecks, according to the highway patrol.