Woman killed in dog attack at home, had two pet coonhounds

A New York woman was mauled to death by one or both of her dogs while she was home alone, police said Monday.

Arlene Renna’s husband found her unconscious Saturday on the floor of their living room in their home in Dutchess County, about 85 miles north of New York City, according to a release from New York State Police.

Emergency responders came to the home where Renna, 67, died of her injuries, police said. Her wounds were consistent with a dog attack, and investigators found two pet coonhounds in the home.

The dogs are housed with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, and a judge will determine their fate, according to police.

No one was home at the time of the attack, and investigators don’t suspect foul play, police added.