18 years after 9/11, thousands of first responders still struggle with health issues

Nearly two decades after the September 11th attacks, some 33,000 first responders continue to struggle with illnesses and injuries related to their exposure to the toxic rubble. Lester Holt speaks to retired NYPD detective Dennis Murphy, who says he is “living on borrowed time,” and the brother of Luis Alvarez, who fought for funding for the September 11th Victims Compensation Fund.
Home US & World News Across the Nation 18 years after 9/11, thousands of first responders still struggle with health...