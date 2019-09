MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was pushing a bike across a street in Macon Wednesday morning.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the 37 year old man was hit at the intersection of Pierce Ave and Sheffield Road by 17 year old Cicely Jackson.

Deputies say the man was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and is in critical condition. No one else was injured and no charges have been filed at this time.