Warner Robins remembers those who died in 9/11

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A Middle Georgia community gathered to honor the lives lost on this day 18 years ago.

The City of Warner Robins held a Patriot Day event that included speakers, a moment of silence, and the playing of Taps. City officials also honored local law enforcement.

Those who spoke recalled the moment the airplanes hit the Twin Towers.

Mayor Randy Toms gave an emotional speech from a firefighter friend who ran into one of the towers.

Chief John Wagner says he was at the Warner Robins Police Department the day of the attack.

“When all the airplanes were grounded that day, I remember walking outside and living in a town where you have Robins Air Force Base,” Wagner said. “There are planes always flying and engines always revving. The quietness that was there again, you can even think that much more about what happened.”

Chief Wagner says it’s a day that he and the world will never forget. “What happened September 11th made the nation stronger and brought people together in a time of turmoil,” he said.