Bones found in Arizona match DNA of woman missing since 2015

Bone fragments discovered last year in a remote area of Arizona have been identified by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office as belonging to New Mexico woman Lydia “Janet” Castrejon.

“The search is over. May she rest in peace,” Janet’s family posted on the Find Janet Castrejon Facebook page. “We will always miss her and carry her memory in our hearts.”

Janet Castrejon, 44, vanished the afternoon of June 19, 2015, during a camping trip with her family in the Chiricahua Mountains in southern Arizona. Her disappearance was featured as part of Dateline’s “Missing in America” series.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office told Dateline that Janet was last seen outside a campground bathroom in Rustler Park, where she was waiting for her mother. When her mother came out of the bathroom, Janet was gone.

Search and rescue teams combed the area’s trails and camping sites, but no signs of Janet were found.

The case was halted until 2018 when the sheriff’s office was given a tip about bone fragments in the area near where Janet went missing.

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office notified the family in September 2019 that they received results from the Tucson Medical Examiner’s Office and they confirmed a match with Janet’s DNA.

No evidence of foul play was found.

You can visit the Find Janet Castrejon Facebook page for more information about the case.