Cohen said to be providing info on Trump Org

The former personal attorney for President Donald Trump has entered into an agreement with New York City prosecutors to provide information about the president’s business operation, a source familiar with the situation told NBC News Wednesday.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office is investigating the possibility that the Trump Organization falsified business records, the source said.

Representatives from the District Attorney’s office met with Cohen on Aug. 20 at Otisville Prison, in upstate New York, where he’s serving a three-year sentence, according to the source.

The deal stipulates that he will cooperate with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in its investigation. Proffer agreements allow defendants and suspects to provide information to prosecutors without incriminating themselves.

Cohen is serving his sentence after pleading guilty to campaign finance violations related to hush money payments to two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump prior to taking office. He also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the president’s business dealings with Russia and failing to report millions of dollars in income.

At his sentencing hearing, Cohen said he took “full responsibility” for his actions but that Trump led him to choose “darkness over light.”