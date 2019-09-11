Florida police investigating incident with 'multiple stabbing victims'

Multiple people were stabbed early Wednesday morning in Tallahassee, police in Florida said.

The stabbing occurred just after 8:30 a.m. on Maryland Circle, according to a tweet from the department.

- Advertisement -

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that the incident happened at a Coca-Cola distribution center. Six people were taken to a hospital. They are in unknown conditions.

“Upon officer’s arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention,” the Tallahassee Police Department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.