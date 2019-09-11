Georgia Military College Prep School honors 9/11 victims

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Georgia Military College Prep School students, staff and visitors gathered to remember those who died on September 11, 2001.

The military school planned the ceremony to honor those killed in the deadly attacks.

Keynote speaker Daniel Metzdorf says the majority of the students were not alive on that day; however, he wants them to know its significance.

“They want to know the facts about that day,” Metzdorf said. “It’s an important day that they have to remember, but they want to know how to do it respectfully. They want to know how to do it so that they can take this day every year and honor those memories.”

GMC students wrote the names on the sidewalk of 3,025 people whose lives were lost on 9/11. They also wrote over 6800 names of those who gave their lives trying to prevent another attack.