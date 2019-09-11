Hot and mostly dry through rest of work week

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – While temperatures are trending down, we are still going to see the middle 90’s over the next couple of days with minimal rain chances.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

We are going to be back in the middle 90’s this afternoon under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The average high temperature for this day of the year is 87° and we will likely eclipse that number by the lunch hour. As high pressure builds in from the east, we will stay mostly dry this afternoon, but an isolated shower or two cannot be completely ruled out. Tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s under a mostly clear sky.

TOMORROW.

We stay hot and dry tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures are going to be back in the middle 90’s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight temperatures will be seasonal in the 60’s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

Friday night football games are going to have no issues with rain delays, but the heat will still be on. Temperatures will be topping out in the low to middle 90’s Friday before falling into the low 70’s overnight. Our dry days end on Saturday as isolated rain chances work their way back into the forecast. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the Turks and Caicos that is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico later this week and into the weekend. Regardless of development, this system has the potential to bring much needed rain to Middle Georgia if it takes a track towards our area.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).