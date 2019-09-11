Man charged with breaking into Taylor Swift's home is accused of doing 'donuts' at Trump course

A New Jersey man charged with breaking in to pop star Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home has been arrested again, this time accused of doing “donuts” in a vehicle at Trump National Golf Course in New Jersey, prosecutors said.

Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, New Jersey, was damaged Sept. 3 and again Sunday, and the stunt caused up to $19,000 in damage, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.

Richard J. McEwan of Milford, New Jersey was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with third-degree criminal mischief, the prosecutor’s office said.

McEwan was released pending a future court date. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. A number for him could not be found late Tuesday.

This booking photo released by the Westerly, R.I., Police Department shows Richard Joseph McEwan, of Milford, N.J., who was arrested on Aug. 30 and charged with breaking into a home owned by Taylor Swift.Westerly, R.I. Police via AP

The Bedminster Township Police Department was called Sept. 3 because of the damage on the course and officers were told that around 5:30 p.m. a worker saw someone in a vehicle doing donuts on the 11th hole while playing loud music, the prosecutor’s office said.

Police were called again just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday, and a witness said a blue Ford sedan was tearing up the green of the 13th hole. “A partial license plate of the vehicle was obtained,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Investigators then identified the vehicle as a 2006 Ford Focus belonging to McEwan, and he was arrested at his home without incident, prosecutors said.

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization told CNBC that McEwan “will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

In late August, McEwan, 26, was arrested in Westerly, Rhode Island, inside a home belonging to Swift and was charged with breaking, entering and willful trespassing, The Westerly Sun newspaper reported.

McEwan is accused in both the Rhode Island and Bedminster cases, a spokesperson for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to NBC New York.

In the Aug. 30 break-in at Swift’s home, McEwan took off his shoes and looked inside for the pop singer, but no one was home, The Sun newspaper reported.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey told the newspaper that when asked why he had taken off his shoes, McEwan “said he did it because it was polite.”

The police chief said in that report that McEwan drove from New Jersey to Rhode Island that day and broke a glass door to get inside. Westerly is in the southeastern part of the state.

McEwan was released on $5,000 bail after that incident, the newspaper reported. Online court records show that he is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 30.