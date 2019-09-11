Man shot in west Macon woods is in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in the woods of west Macon.

Authorities say the incident happened near the intersection of Harrison Road and Chambers Road around 10:40 a.m.

Deputies say they found 28-year-old Marques Slocumb lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Authorities took Slocumb to the hospital. He is listed in critical but stable condition.

Authorities say that Slocumb was reportedly in his tent when an unknown suspect shot him. Slocumb later crawled to the roadway.

The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.