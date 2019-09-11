‘I couldn’t find my own crew:’ 9/11 NYC firefighter attends Macon-Bibb ceremony

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Community members and Macon-Bibb first responders came together to remember the most horrific terrorist attack to happen on American soil.

Lieutenant Brian Cheham, a New York firefighter, attended the ceremony. He says September 11, 2001, changed his life forever.

- Advertisement -

“It was an early morning,” Cheham said. “I was coming on the shift working a 7-to-7 with a ladder 62 truck. We pulled up. The first building we saw was the towers in flames. I saw a lot of death that day.”

Cheham was working for the New York City Fire Department for 8 years at the time of the attacks on the Twin Towers.

“The only thing I could do was brace my brothers in the fire truck and hold each other,” he said. “Then we had to get going. We had to start looking for survivors.”

When the second tower fell

Cheham and his crew were just blocks away when the second tower came down. He says as they drove through the smokey downtown and navigated through thousands of people, he knew his life had forever changed.

“The hardest thing for me that day was other people coming to me asking to find other family members,” he said. “And I said I can’t find my own crew. I can’t find my own firefighters.”

Cheham says he’s grateful to be in Macon visiting family. He is also grateful to tell his story and the stories of his brave brothers and sisters from the fire and police departments.

“I am proud to have served as a New York firefighter and I am proud to be here in Macon,” he said. “To be able to enjoy this memorial with fellow brothers and the chief and the mayor. That has made my day and made me feel like family here in Macon.”

For the past 18 years, he says he never misses the chance to tell his family he loves them.

“There’s a lot of people that day that didn’t say they love them. We all lost every type of a family member that day and we all touch it as America,” he said.

Cheham served a total of 18 years with the New York Fire City Department. He says before becoming a firefighter, he served as a marine.