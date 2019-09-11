Peach County High School traveling to Houston County

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans will travel to Houston County on Friday to take on the Bears.

The Trojans are off to a hot start so far this season. They’re currently 2-0. The offense is averaging 30.5 points per game this season, and their defense is allowing 15 points per game.

Peach County is coming off a huge 40-17 win over Lee County last week — the No. 1-ranked team in region 6A.

But now, its looking ahead to the Houston County Bears, who are 3-0.

Peach County head football coach Chad Campbell talks about what the atmosphere will be like on Friday.

“I expect a big crowd,” said Campbell, “A playoff type atmosphere early in the year. Houston County’s off to a good start. They’re doing a great job. They have a really good football team, and they’re off to a good start. It’ll be a really good crowd and a good atmosphere for football Friday Night.”