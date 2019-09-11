Wilkinson County man faces murder charges for shooting death of Baldwin County man

MILLEGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in jail after fatally shooting a Baldwin County man in the front yard of his home Monday night.

This comes from Captain Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities identified the shooter as 37-year-old William Chandler Weaver of Wilkinson County.

King says deputies responded to a home in the 100 block of Hodges Lake Rd. around 8 p.m. about a domestic disturbance.

Authorities say Jody Raley, his wife, and his wife’s young son lived at the home. Raley and his wife had been arguing.

Authorities say the wife later called her son’s father, Weaver, to come pick the child up due to their fight. When Weaver arrived, he got into an argument with Raley in the front yard.

King says Weaver then produced a gun and shot Raley in the stomach. The victim was taken to Navicent Health Baldwin where he died from his injuries.

The charges

Deputies took Weaver to the Baldwin County Jail and charged him with murder.

This incident is under investigation.

King also says that he doesn’t believe the child witnessed the murder. Raley’s wife faces no charges.