Staying hot in Middle Georgia with potential tropical trouble in the Gulf

High pressure will once again hang around Middle Georgia and do so for the rest of the week. This means more sunshine and heat across the area through Friday.

By Saturday we will see a few chances for scattered showers and storms as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico works its way into the area.



We continue to monitor a disturbance near the Bahamas that now has a 70% to become a tropical depression in the next 5 days. Once the system moves over the Gulf of Mexico, we will see conditions that will likely be more conducive to development.

That being said, main threats to parts of Middle Georgia remain periods of heavy rain and potentially some gusty winds.



The extended forecast is based mainly on the track of the tropical disturbance. Expect increased humidity and storm chances through next week, with temperatures in the upper 80’s.

We will continue to monitor this tropical system as we move through the end of the week.