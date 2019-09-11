Twiggs County deputies find $1500 worth of stolen goods during traffic stop

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- A traffic stop turned out to be more than routine in Twiggs County on Monday.

Authorities say the traffic stop helped deputies discover thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise from Victoria Secret and Bath and Body Works.

Deputies say 59-year-old Karlyn Horton and 42-year-old Lakeeshin Pickett possessed numerous bags of stolen underwear and other items.

“These two individuals also had different IDs that we believe to be used as identity fraud,” Major William Stokes said.

The charges

Authorities charged Pickett with the following:

speeding

driving with a suspended license

possession of marijuana

felony theft by receiving stolen property

Authorities charged Horton with the following:

possession of an open alcohol container

possession of marijuana

felony theft by receiving stolen property

Stokes also says that both women may face additional charges as the investigation continues.