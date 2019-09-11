Two women arrested in Monroe County for animal cruelty

BARNESVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)-Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two women in Barnesville after they found 44 dogs, one of which was deceased, at a home on Unionville Road.

On Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Animal Shelter went out to the home for a welfare check concerning a complaint of abandoned or neglected dogs. According to deputies, when they arrived, the dogs were living in deplorable conditions.

The owner of the animals, Lynda Cummings, met with officials and agreed to surrender all of the dogs to the Sheriff’s Office. The Animal Shelter immediately contacted the Atlanta Humane Society for assistance and help with the retrieval of the dogs. The Atlanta Humane Society arrived with additional staff to transport the dogs to their facilities.